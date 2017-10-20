NASA, Google Team Up For Virtual Space Exploration

Filed Under: Google, NASA, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– NASA and Google are teaming up to offer free virtual space exploration.

Access Mars was released on Thursday.

Watching Sports May Be Bad For Your Health, Study Reveals 

The technology virtually transports users to Mars from anywhere.

It simulates walking on the red planet and provides closeup views of discoveries made by the Curiosity rover.

Police: Dog Brought Into Vet To Be Euthanized Found Alive 5 Months Later 

You can view it on a computer, phone or through a virtual reality headset.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch