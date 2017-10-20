Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Of Laundromat Employee

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a Bellmawr laundromat employee.
Authorities say John Best was arrested around 5:40 a.m. on Friday in Camden.
Police say Best stabbed a laundromat employee during a robbery around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Bellmawr.
“I commend the investigative skills and dedication of all the officers involved in this fugitive’s apprehension,” said Camden County Sheriff Gilbert Wilson. “The degree of cooperation, determination, and persistence exhibited by members of the Sheriff’s Office was showcased at the highest level in this case. Furthermore, I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their commitment to putting Mr. Best behind bars.”
Best is currently incarcerated at Camden County Jail. No bail has been set in the case.