Attention Muggles: Harry Potter Festival Coming To Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All you muggles and magicians out there, we have the party for you!
This weekend, it’s the Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill.
There’s a costume contest and other family fun along Germantown Avenue on Friday night.
CBS3 Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram will broadcast live from the festival on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, there’s a Harry Potter Express Train leaving Jefferson Station directly to the festival.
It also features a Quidditch tournament.