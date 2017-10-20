Gayborhood Racism Hearing, One Year Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This coming week will mark one year since the city of Philadelphia held it’s historic public hearing tackling the issue of racism in the Gayborhood.

Progress has been made, but there’s more work to do.

LGBT people of color reported racism at Gayborhood Nightclubs for decades.

“No timbs policies, for example, at iCandy, no hoodies, right- who disproportionately wears these things,” said Shani Akilah.

Akilah is co-founder of the Black and Brown Workers Collective, the activist group took on the nightclubs last year and when video of a club owner using racial slurs leaked. The Philadelphia Human Relations Committee held a hearing where dozens testified.

“It was a moment where black and brown people on the margins got to say, no we’ve been hurting, right- now you’ve got to listen,” Akilah said.

