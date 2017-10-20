Coatesville Area High School Students Stage ‘Unity Event’ Following Racist Incident

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Coatesville Area High School participated in a “Unity Event” Friday morning following a racist incident that sparked outrage earlier this week.
School officials say the event, which was designed by students and administrators, is a safe way for students to express themselves. Principal Michele Snyder says the event is designed to give students a voice as they speak about tolerance, acceptance and respect.
“The students specially wanted to call it a Unity Event and chose to link arms to stand in unity against racism, bigotry, and hatred,” said Snyder. “We are very proud of our students who stand in unity against hatred.”
Parents were notified of the optional event Thursday night.
Earlier this week, a picture made rounds on social media showing possible classmates posing behind pumpkins that had a swastika and the letters KKK carved into them.
The Coatesville Area School District says students in the photo may face disciplinary action even though it appears to have been taken outside of school hours and not on school property.
“We are extremely disappointed that any of our students would display this kind of hatred and vile behavior,” said superintendent Dr. Cathy Taschner. “It’s reprehensible and intolerable, and this photo causes deep sadness and concern.”
The photo has been turned over to the Caln Township Police Department.