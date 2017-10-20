47th Head Of The Schuylkill Regatta Kicks Off Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 47th annual “Head of the Schuylkill Regatta” is slated to start a week from Saturday.
The regatta is a 2.5 mile head race that begins above the Strawberry Mansion bridge and ends at Boathouse Row.
“The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta is Philadelphia’s largest and most inclusive regatta. It was started in 1970 by graduates from the University of Pennsylvania and it was started to be inclusionary for anyone who wanted to race in a regatta in the fall,” said Ellen Carver, President of the regatta.
The event has really grown over the years. Carver says when the regatta started, 180 people took part. Next week’s regatta expected to feature more than 8500 competitors.
Admission to the regatta is free for spectators.