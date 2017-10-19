Woman Helping Veterans Gets Help To Continue Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local woman battling to help veterans gets some much needed needed ammo to continue her fight.

For more than a decade, Patty Lewis of Willow Grove has been a lifeline to thousands of service members and veterans battling PTSD and brain injuries.

“When they need somebody to talk to, and they feel like their life isn’t worth living, and you help them, and to see where they go in life, it’s priceless,” said Lewis.

Even though Patty, founder of America 4R Veterans, has been a rock to those in need, she’s been going through rocky times herself.

“I’ve been disabled medically since 2004, and then I found out I had brain tumors a couple years ago, and now my husband has cancer,” Lewis explained.

To make matters worse, Patty’s car is nearly 15 years old, so driving to help vets and taking her husband to doctor’s appointments can often times be a difficult task.

But thanks to the folks at Recycled Rides, GEICO, and Caliber Collision, they salvaged and repaired a 2014 Ford Fusion, and on Thursday they gave it to Patty.

“It’s priceless. It’s just like a gift from God,” she said.

Patty says having this new car is the fuel she needs to further help veterans.