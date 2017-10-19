Study: Too Much Exercise Can Actually Lead To Heart Disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new study suggests too much physical activity may lead to heart disease, especially in white men.
Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that those who exercised more than seven hours a week are 27 percent more likely to develop CAC, or calcium and plaque, in the arteries of the heart.
The study found white men are at the highest risk as they are 86 percent more likely to develop plaque buildup. According to researchers, there was a similar trend for white women, but it was not statistically significant.
“High levels of exercise over time may cause stress on the arteries leading to higher CAC,” said Dr. Jamal Rana.
Researchers say although the study suggests those who exercise more may develop heart disease, they do not recommend anyone stop exercising.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S.