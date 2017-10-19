Over A Dozen Indicted In Take Down Of West Philadelphia Gangs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a dozen people from two rival gangs have been indicted in what federal authorities call a major gun and drug-operation in West Philadelphia that resulted in the murder of one man.

Police say the groups, one known as the “The Pit” and the other as “The Grounds,” took over two playgrounds in the Mill Creek neighborhood to sell crack cocaine.

“These were dangerous individuals, using dangerous weapons and selling dangerous drugs,” said Robert Cekada, acting special agent in charge of the ATF.

He says it all came to a head in the summer of 2013, when Bryant Calloway of the Pit organization shot and killed a Grounds member in an effort to expand his territory.

They say a member from the rival Grounds group then tried to shoot and kill Calloway, and accidentially also struck an innocent bystander.

“We will not tolerate that, these agencies are focused on the shootings and killings in this city. We will use all the tools at our control, to make sure these homicides and shootings don’t go unanswered,” Cekada said.

A dozen men from both groups now face federal gun and drug charges.

Police are still searching for a pair of Philadelphia men: Mark Samuel and Clayton Roberts, both 27 years old. They are considered armed and dangerous.