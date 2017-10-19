Good Housekeeping’s Top Toys Get Stamp Of Approval From Kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pint-sized researchers at Good Housekeeping are ready for some serious business — testing toys.

And when it comes to ranking the best toys, Good Housekeeping doesn’t play around.

At the Good Housekeeping Institute, more than 500 toys are screened for creativity.

There is also a drop test, which determines how intact the toys remain after falling from a certain height.

If the toys pass the test, they bring in the kids in for honest feedback.

Twenty-four toys made it to the winner’s table this year, including build your own R2-D2.

Two affordable options include the Crayola Magic Light Brush and the Leapfrog Ice Cream Cart for under $40.

And Tyler The Tiger earned the top toy of the year, impressing engineers with more than 100 sounds and animations.

But with a price tag of $130, Tyler The Tiger doesn’t come cheap.