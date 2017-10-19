Eagles Ready For Second Showdown With The Redskins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the first week of the season, the Eagles beat Washington for the first time in six games. The Eagles are hardly overconfident heading into the rematch.

The stage is set for an NFC East showdown Monday Night when Washington comes to town. The Eagles can earn a season sweep and open up their lead in the division.

Washington is 3-2 and Quarterback Carson Wentz knows the Redskins will be primed to avenge their opening day defeat.

“It’ll be a big test for us,” said Wentz. “We know in Week One we did some things well and we know we left a lot of plays on the field, and they did some good things, too. It’s one of those things where you know each other so well. It comes down to making plays.”



Washington is known for its physicality, but the Eagles had more muscle in their opening day victory. Since the first game of the season, the Redskins have put together several hard hitting performances, but Washington Head Coach Jay Gruden admitted the Eagles got the best of his unit in the trenches in Week One.

“I think it’s a great rivalry with a great history,” Gruden said. “It’s always a physical matchup. In Week One, they were more physical than us. I would never had thought that about any of our teams, but they were.”

Since losing to the Eagles, Washington has won three out of four, with its only loss coming to Kansas City. After being sacked four times by the Eagles in the opener, Quarterback Kirk Cousins and his offensive teammates are back on track.



Eagles Coach Doug Pederson can see the difference in the Redskins from Week One.

“I just think that’s the consistency that you’re seeing from them,” said Pederson. “The quarterback has done a very good job of not turning the ball over. Time of possession is really high. I think it’s in the top three in the league. They’re scoring points.”

The first meeting between the two teams took place on the Redskins’ home field. The rematch will be at the Linc, where the Eagles expect to get plenty of support from their rabid fans. It is the first of three straight games for the Eagles in South Philadelphia and Right Tackle Lane Johnson is expecting an electric atmosphere.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “I hope the fans are ready and I think they will be. It’s Monday Night Football and the whole world’s watching. What better stage for it?”