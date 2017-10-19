Boy Slept For 11 Days, Doctors Investigate Mysterious Illness

KENTUCKY (CBS) –– Doctors in Kentucky are trying to figure out what caused a little boy to stay asleep for 11 days.

Seven-year-old Wyatt is learning to walk again, just days after regaining consciousness.

His mother says the second grader was behaving normally until he went to bed the night after his uncle’s wedding.

“Tried to wake him up, but he kept falling asleep. And I was like, ‘Wyatt, Wyatt, Wyatt’ and he kept falling asleep again. He would open his eyes and it didn’t seem like he was there,” said Wyatt’s Mom, Amy Thompson.

Doctors say Wyatt fell into a deep sleep while undergoing medical tests. When he finally woke up, he had limited mobility and is now working to regain his strength.

