Police: Suspect Identified, Still At-Large In Sexual Assault Of Elderly Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a 29-year-old man as the suspect in connection with a robbery and sexual assault of an elderly woman at gunpoint.
Camaron Johnson is wanted by Delaware County police after he was reportedly seen on surveillance video in the early hours of Friday morning walking down 23rd Street in Chester with a long rifle.
“He robbed her at gunpoint, and that wasn’t enough,” said Brady Hall, who is a relative of the suspected victim. “Items weren’t enough. You have to do more. He sexually assaulted her.”
Hall added that his relative was on her way to work when the incident happened.
Johnson is charged with robbery, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, simple assault , recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
Anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension of Johnson is asked to contact police.