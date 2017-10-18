Report: There Is Correlation Between Your Health, Your Marriage

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the years there have been many studies which have suggested that for men in particular it is healthier to be married then to be single.

Now a new report in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health suggests that there are pros and cons to being married.

For instance in one study which was conducted over almost 20 years being in a positive relationship was associated with lower levels of bad cholesterol.

Whereas struggling relationships were tied to increased diastolic blood pressure, that is the bottom number in the blood pressure measurement.

This is all information that was gained by the Avon Longitudinal study of parents and children which was started back in 1991.

It’s the first study of its kind to assess the association between marital relationship quality and heart disease risks over 20 years.

The conclusion is that there is a definite relationship between a strong marriage and reduce risk of heart disease.

Some are suggesting that it may be a result of reduce stress while others think it may be associated with better eating habits and increase activity.