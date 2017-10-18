Pizzeria Serving Up Pumpkin Spice Pizza For Fall Season

BREAKING: Police Find Getaway Car Of Suspected Gunman Involved In Shootings In Maryland, Delaware

Filed Under: Food

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey pizzeria is serving up a specialty pumpkin spice pizza through November.

Nunzios Kitchen in Sayreville has made the pumpkin spice pizza a seasonal offering for four years straight.

The pizza has a handmade dough and sweet pumpkin base. The pizza is then topped with fried zucchini, ricotta cheese, walnuts and a sprinkle of powdered sugar after it is baked in a 40-year-old stone oven.

Owner Marco Colandera says they have created 102 pizza flavor variations, and a Thanksgiving-themed pizza is soon to come.

