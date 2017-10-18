City Officials Installing Cameras To Make Schuylkill River Trail Safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been a handful of assaults along the Schuylkill River Trail in the past couple of years. City officials are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Eyes in the sky will soon be watching.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson helped secure the funding to install 21 cameras.

“We’ve also increased lighting along this particular part of the trail, and I think the cameras will also go as a deterrent,” Johnson said. “It’s a big step in the right direction to making sure we’re keeping people safe along this trail.

He says data shows decreased crime in areas where there are surveillance cameras.

The project is expected to cost about $150,000. Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilman Johnson are splitting the bill.

“I’m an advocate that if you’re outside enjoying yourself in any public space here in the city of Philadelphia, you should feel safe,” Johnson said.

Cameras will be in place from Race Street to the Boardwalk Ramps. Officials are working on getting the system online for a live feed police can monitor.