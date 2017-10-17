FBI Nabs 2 Women Suspected Of Attempted Bank Heist Dressed As Nuns

Filed Under: Talkers

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.

Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza Rodriguez and 23-year-old Melissa Aquino Arias appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey on Monday.

Worker Arrested For Stealing $1.2 Million In Fajitas Over 9 Years

That’s because they’re also charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while wearing head scarves. The Garfield heist was on Sept. 28, while the Teaneck heist, at the NVE Bank, was on Sunday and where the women were arrested.

The FBI says the suspects also entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania on Aug. 28, one armed with a pistol, and demanded money. The women ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.

McDonald’s Offers To Lock Up Your Smartphone For More Family Time 

The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania heist.

The women remained jailed without attorneys Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch