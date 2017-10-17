1 Injured After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer On Pa. Turnpike

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Tuesday morning.

It happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound near Neshaminy Falls in Bensalem, just before 7 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash where crews freed at least one person trapped in a vehicle. That person was taken to a hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No word on what caused the crash.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch