1 Injured After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer On Pa. Turnpike

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
It happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound near Neshaminy Falls in Bensalem, just before 7 a.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash where crews freed at least one person trapped in a vehicle. That person was taken to a hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
No word on what caused the crash.
The scene of the crash has since been cleared.