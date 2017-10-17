South Jersey ShopRite Voluntarily Recalls Store-Made Ground Meat

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey supermarket has issued a voluntary recall of ground meat because it may contain pieces of plastic and metal.

ShopRite of Glassboro along the 200 block of William L Dalton Drive is recalling all store-made ground meat and Meat Loaf Mix with a sell-by date of October 16 that was sold on Monday, October 16.

ShopRite issued the recall Tuesday because it warns the product may contain small pieces of plastic and metal that may not be readily visible.

Recalled products include store-made packages of 80 and 85 percent lean ground beef; 80 and 85 percent family size lean ground beef; packages that contain ground beef, pork and veal; and packages that contain ground beef and veal with a sell-by date of October 16. All other meat products sold at ShopRite are not affected by this recall, the company said.

No injuries related to the recall have been reported.

ShopRite says this is an isolated incident and affects only its Glassboro store.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground meat products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customers can return affected products for a full refund or replacement.

Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748).