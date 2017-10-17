SEPTA Rolls Out New, Limited Stop Bus Service On Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bus service is about to speed up along Roosevelt Boulevard.
It’s called Boulevard Direct — and it is a simple idea. Instead of a Route 14 bus making the usual 80 stops between SEPTA’s Frankford Transportation Center and Neshaminy Mall in Bucks County, the Boulevard Direct driver will make only eight, thereby cutting down significantly on commuter travel time.
“By having these strategic locations of only eight stations, the average Boulevard trip from end to end will go from 47 minutes to 30 minutes,” said Angie Dixon, Director of Planning with the office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems. “So you can imagine the savings people will have each day for their commute.”
The new service begins Sunday.
Mayor Jim Kenney says the City has also added ten new stations along Route 14 that offer much more than the traditional bus stop.
“These stations have lighting and shelter, benches and trees,” Kenney said. “They also include new plaza’s and curbs, ADA ramps, solar trash and recycling receptacles and better signage.”
SEPTA officials are also looking at other areas of the city in which to add Direct Bus service.