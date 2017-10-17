Philadelphia Firefighter Honored With 2017 Firefighter Of The Year Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter was honored with “Firefighter of the Year” Tuesday morning during a ceremony in Old City.

It’s a heroic story that ended in tragedy.

On May 28, Dana Mueller and his Ladder 12 company arrived to a burning North Philadelphia home, flames ripping through the windows — a situation the 5-year veteran trained for.

“It’s clumsy, it’s messy, it can be scary,” said Mueller.

Mueller went into the inferno and pulled out an unconscious child.

“We did our best, but it wasn’t, it was a tragic day,” he said.

The young victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Fire officials, including the Commissioner, honored Mueller for risking everything to try to save the child

Mueller says, it’s just part of the job.

“It’s a little embarrassing, it’s always a team effort. I’ve never gotten on the truck by myself,” said Mueller.