Extensive Drug Ring Bust In North Philly, Camden Nets 15 People

By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Drug Bust, Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a dozen people have been netted in ‘Operation Inferno’ – the take-down of one of the largest drug suppliers in North Philadelphia and Camden.

Fifteen people have been indicted on racketeering and drug charges, accused of funneling cocaine and heroin from Mexico to both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

At the top of the alleged drug ring is 34-year-old Fernando Diaz-River, charged with racketeering and conspiracy.

“This group brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and heroin to feed the streets of Camden and North Philadelphia,” said Elie Honig, Director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, “so this was a major pipeline for heroin and cocaine.”

An average, he says, of about 50 pounds of drugs per month.

Honig says by stopping this group, thousands of lives may have been saved.

“We don’t claim that by making this one series of arrests that we have completely eradicated the problem,” he said, “but it is a step forward to cutting off the supply lines into the city.”

