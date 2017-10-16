Police: Man Throws Hot Coffee Onto Wawa Employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who threw hot coffee onto a Wawa employee in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say the suspect was involved with a verbal altercation with the 30-year-old employee at the Wawa on 1300 East Erie Ave. on Oct. 13 around 2 p.m.
Philadelphia Restaurant Agrees To Pay Employees Nearly $400,000 To Resolve Alleged Federal Wage Violations
Police say that during the dispute, the suspect threw hot coffee onto the man, causing injuries.
The entire incident was caught on video.
Police say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing glasses, a dark-colored Yankees cap, gray shirt and gray pants.
Broccoli May Be Key To A Healthy Gut, Study Finds
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
One Comment