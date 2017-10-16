Don’t Expect Joel Embiid To Play 20 Minutes In Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown estimates Joel Embiid’s minutes played will be “somewhere in the teens” in the Sixers’ season opener on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

“There will be some minute restrictions, but it’s also judgement of how is the game being played,” Brown said on Monday.

Embiid did practice in full on Monday.

Embiid, 23, has played just 31 games in his first three NBA seasons. The 2014 third-overall pick made his NBA debut last season and averaged 25.4 minutes per game last year. However, he suffered a minor meniscus tear in January, ending his season early.

Just six days ago, the Sixers announced a contract extension for Embiid worth $148 million over five years.

Embiid made his preseason debut last Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets, scoring a ridiculous 22 points in 15 minutes. Two days later, Embiid went 1-7 in 15 minutes against the Heat.

Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, and Markelle Fultz are all expected to make their debuts for the Sixers on Wednesday.