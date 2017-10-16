Albright President Offers To Reinstate 3 Football Players Dismissed For Violating Team’s Show Of Unity

READING, Pa. (CBS) – Three football players dismissed from Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania have been offered reinstatement to the team, the president of the college announced on Monday.

“Ongoing review of the details surrounding the game’s events has provided greater clarity. What we understood to be shared agreement among players, student leaders, and coaches has not been adequately supported,” said President Jacquelyn S. Fetrow. “As a result, each of the students dismissed from the football team for failure to comply with the team’s shared agreement established for that day has been offered reinstatement to the team.”

Sophomore Gyree Durante was cut from the team after he violated a team decision to show unity by kneeling during the coin toss, but standing during the anthem, during a game against Delaware Valley University on Saturday, Oct. 7

A further investigation by the college led to the dismissal of two additional players who the college says did not fully kneeling with their team during the coin toss prior to the national anthem.

The team decision made prior to the game was for the players to kneel during the coin toss and then to stand for the anthem, as an expression of team unity, said a spokesperson for Albright.

The recent events at Albright have sparked strong emotions and the need for further dialog, Fetrow says.

Albright plans to move forward with a program that will engage the entire Albright community.

“While we focused on the issue of trust and shared agreement on a football field, much larger issues of social and racial injustice were brought into the spotlight,” said Fetrow. “These must be addressed. We are moving forward quickly and aggressively with a program that will engage our entire community, one that actively supports the full participation of all community members.”

