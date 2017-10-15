Weekend Box Office Report: Killer Debut For ‘Happy Death Day’

By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a typically slow fall weekend at the movies.

But somebody had to take home the box office prize, and it was the horror thriller, Happy Death Day. It finished first by earning an estimated $27-million on its debut weekend.

The runner-up was last weekend’s leader, Blade Runner 2049, the sci-fi sequel, which took in $15-million.

The only other new attraction to to crack the top ten was the Jackie Chan action thriller, The Foreigner. It was third with $13-million.

As for the new Thurgood Marshall biodrama, Marshall, it earned a modest $3-million, good for eleventh place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend and those of a year ago.

