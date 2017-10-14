Workshop Helps City Residents Get Engaged In Their Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is holding an all-day workshop designed to help community members build their civic engagement and leadership skills.
“To get Philadelphia to be the most civically engaged city in the country.”
Amanda Finch, Deputy Service Officer, says the city is holding Civic Engagement 2.0, an all-day event that will help Philadelphians identify and map city resources, collect and evaluate data, organize volunteers, create goals and manage projects. Finch says the effort has two purposes.
“So that they know how to communicate with the city and that they know how to be leaders in their own communities.”
Finch says the city has held a number of CEA academies to teach residents about the various departments, but this one is eight hours, providing attendees the same exact information provided to city employees.
“We’re trying to get everyone on the same page in terms of working in communities.”
The event takes place on Saturday, October 21.
To sign up, log on to cea2.eventbrite.com.