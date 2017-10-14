White Nationalists Face Opposition At Protest In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around four in the afternoon, counter-protesters chanted over a group of white nationalist near Fairmount park.

The group of roughly 20 ‘Keystone United’ members rallied near a statue just along boat house row.

The statue is of a European explorer, the group said they organized around it to defend white heritage.

Counter-protesters responded by organizing around the nationalist group, to denounced a heritage of white supremacy.

Profanity laced interaction between the two groups went on for about a half an hour.

There were a few tense moments, but Philadelphia police made sure to be a barrier between the white nationalist group and the counter protesters.

Mayor Jim Kenney late Saturday night responded to this gathering and counter protest in his city.

“We are in a really bad place in our country,” he said. “However the first amendment is the first amendment.”

The mayor also went on to add a message specific to the white nationalist group.

“You are wrong. The message is you are wrong. Being white is not being supreme,” added Kenney, “I just think that there is no place in our society for that kind of hatred that kind of white supremacy or Neo-Nazism.”

Despite some testy moments at the gathering and protest it ended without incident.