Police Search For Thieves Who Stole iPads From NJ Elementary School

Filed Under: burglary, Vineland Police

VINELAND, NJ. (CBS) — Police are searching for several young thieves who burglarized an elementary school in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

It happened on October 9 at Sabater Elementary School along the 300 block of SE Boulevard in Vineland.

Authorities say the thieves broke into the school and stole approximately 20 Apple iPads, as well as other items.

(credit: Vineland Police)

Images of the suspects were obtained from numerous surveillance cameras. Police are asking for the public’s help in attempting to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police at 856-691-4111 x4139 or 856-691-4111 x4181 or anonymously at 856-691-0345.

The Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau and Juvenile Unit is investigating.

