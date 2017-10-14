NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mount Laurel Clinic Aims To Help Breast Cancer Survivors With Free 3-D Tattoo

By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Mount Laurel based permanent makeup clinic and teaching school will be offering free 3-D nipple tattoos for Breast Cancer Survivors later this month.

The Beau Institute will be holding it’s 7th annual ‘Day of Hope’ on October 24th, offering mastectomy survivors a day of pampering and networking topped off with a free 3-D nipple tattoo.

Beau Institute founder Rose Marie Beauchmin says many women can feel incomplete following a mastectomy, even if they have a breast mound.

She says a nipple tattoo can help them feel whole again with a tattoo session that only takes about an hour.

“There’s no additional surgery, they can just come in and have the tattoo and have the appearance that they have a natural areola and nipple,” she said.

The Day of Hope event will start at 10 a.m. and run into the afternoon. Appointments can be made through the Beau Institute’s website, or by calling 888-763-2328.

