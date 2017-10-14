KYW Newsradio Kicks Off 50th Year Of Newstudies Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KYW Newsradio’s student journalism program kicked off its 50th year this weekend.

KYW Newsradio’s 50th annual Newstudies program kicked off this weekend. Dennis Edward, Newsroom Operations Coordinator, explains students get a glimpse into the world of broadcasting.

“We help teach them about broadcasting,” Edward said. “This is an opportunity for them to learn about what it’s like in the broadcast journalism field and to see if this is a career option for them.”

High School sophomores, juniors and seniors from dozens of area high schools are participating over the next several weeks.

“I like how they’re teaching us to interview and the questions that we should ask,” said one of this year’s students.

“What I like about it is that it gives me another opportunity to try something new that my vocational school doesn’t offer,” said another.

“I like that I’m getting experience in the field from people who know the field,” another student added.

And the learning is hands-on, not just theoretical.

“We allow them to come up with a news story that we air on the radio,” Edward explained.

The students were given a tour of the KYW Newsradio studios and a look into the work its staff puts in every day.

Edward says a lot has changed over the past 50 years.

“I think it’s evolved with technology,” he said. “I mean, as you’re recording me, you’re using your iPhone. When I first started at KYW we didn’t have this.”

The program runs through early November.

“I hope to learn a lot more about how to interview people and how to go on air,” said a Newstudies student.