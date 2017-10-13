Warm Weather Could Be Affecting New Jersey Cranberry Harvest

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Warm temperatures this fall may be affecting the cranberry harvest in New Jersey.
New Jersey is the third largest cranberry producing state in the nation. Tom Beaver with the New Jersey department of Agriculture says the unseasonably warm days are raising some concerns for farmers.
“In a perfect world, this time of year, they’re looking for daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s, and night time lows in the mid to upper 40s,” Beaver said. “That’s how you really get away from white berries and move into that real redness that you’re looking for. They always say the redder the better for cranberries.”
Beaver says it’s still too early to tell if the warm weather will continue. He’s hoping we will see more seasonable temperatures in the next two weeks, and there will be deep red cranberries available for everyone’s Thanksgiving table.