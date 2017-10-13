Trump Announces Combative New Approach To Iran

By Kevin Liptak and Dan Merica
WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a tough new policy toward the “rogue regime in Iran,” prior to declaring that the nuclear deal reached by the Obama administration was no longer in US interests, though he was expected to stop short of ripping it up.
“History has shown that the longer we ignore a threat, the more dangerous that threat becomes,” Trump said, opening a speech on his new approach at the White House by recalling the repression of the Iranian revolution in 1979, and recalling terror attacks by Iranian proxies against the United States, including the 1983 bombing of a barracks in Beirut that killed 241 US Marines.
“The regime’s two favorite chants are ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,'” Trump said.
“The Iranian dictatorship’s aggression continues to this day,” Trump said, branding the Tehran government a “fanatical regime” that sponsors terrorism and deploys missiles that threaten US troops and allies.
Trump was expected to “decertify” Iran’s compliance in the nuclear pact, but that doesn’t amount to ripping up the accord, as he promised to do as a candidate.
