Subaru Donates Books To Camden Schools

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Students in Camden Schools will have a lot of new reading material to look over, thanks to a donation made by future city resident Subaru of America on Friday morning.

About a dozen volunteers joined school district and Subaru officials at H.B. Wilson Family School to announce the donation of 3,000 science books that the volunteers would be taking to 15 different Camden schools.

Subaru of America President and COO Tom Doll says this is just one of many ways the company wants to get involved with what will soon become their home base.

“We do really want to contribute to the local communities in which we live and work, and this is a great opportunity, and we hope to continue it into the future,” he said.

Schools Superintendent Paymon Rouhanifard thanked Subaru for the donation, and appreciated the emphasis on STEM education.

“We’re grateful for the resources, and this will go a long way at H.B. Wilson – where we are right now – and at the rest of the school district,” he said.

Rouhanifard says there has already been some discussion about starting some workforce training to prepare students for potential jobs with Subaru down the line.