Uptick In Reports Of Exploding Sunroofs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say there’s been an uptick in reports of sunroofs exploding while people are driving.
Experts say the problem is becoming more common because sunroofs are getting bigger.
Jon Dorenbos Shares Emotional Update One Month After Open Heart Surgery
Consumer Reports found many complaints involve panoramic sunroofs which cover the entire roof.
Not only that, but sunroofs are often made with tempered glass, not laminated glass which is thicker.
Experts say more needs to be done to make sure vehicles are safe.
Southwest Announces Plan To Add Flights To Hawaii In 2018
“The glass that’s used in these big sunroofs, it’s not the glass that is used in your windshield where if a rock hits it, it cracks but it doesn’t shatter,” said Consumer’s Union David Friedman. “This is a problem that exists across many automakers, across many models. They’re really expensive to fix and car companies, in many cases, are refusing to step up and cover the cost for their consumers.”
Several cars have been recalled including one Hyundai to fix shattering issues.