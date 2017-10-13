Phillies Name Larry Bowa Senior Advisor To GM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have named Larry Bowa as the senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak, the team announced on Friday.
“Larry Bowa is a genuine Phillies icon and he has made enormous contributions to this franchise during his 33 years in uniform,” said Klentak. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Larry has accomplished throughout his baseball career and I am thrilled that he has agreed to continue to impact the organization in this new role.”
Bowa, 71, has spent the previous four seasons as the Phillies bench coach.
“Philadelphia has been my home for the last four decades and I bleed Phillies red,” said Bowa. “Whether it is at the major or minor league level, my number one goal is to help with the Phillies organization bring home another championship for our fans.”