Some Schools To Reopen After Mold Discovery In Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey school district will reopen some of its schools on Tuesday after the discovery of mold prompted closures last week.
Monroe Township took the action after parents raised concerns.
Officials last Thursday night decided to close Holly Glen Elementary School after mold was discovered. Plans called for relocating the school’s 537 students at three other schools until the mold was cleaned.
“The Radix Elementary School, Oak Knoll Elementary School, and Williamstown High School will accommodate our Holly Glen students and provide an educational program with little changes,” school officials said in a letter to parents on Thursday.
Parents feared mold issues in the district’s five other school buildings.
Officials say Holly Glen and Whitehall Elementary Schools will remain closed beyond next Tuesday.
