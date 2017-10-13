Monica Lewinsky Joins Fight Against Cyberbullying

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Years of harassment online has prompted Monica Lewinsky to join the fight against cyberbullying.

Lewinsky is collaborating with anti-bullying groups in a new public service message. The two-minute video shows actors confronting each other with real comments from the internet.

“This is very much about showing the disparity between how we behave online and how we behave offline when we’re face-to-face,” Lewinsky said.

The new campaign is called “Click with Compassion” and urges you to think before you click.

“And so what that means is, think about the face test. Would you say that to someone offline, just as we’re sitting here? And if not, then don’t post it,” said Lewinsky.

She says the core in what fuels bullying is shame and public humiliation.

“So another way to click with compassion is to not click on clickbait that we’re seeing, so we can contribute to an algorithm which supports a culture of compassion versus a culture of humiliation,” she said.

Over the past year, 42 percent of teenagers with tech access have reported being cyberbullied.

According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, 20 percent of kids cyberbullied think about suicide, and one-in-10 attempt it.