Man Goes Dumpster Diving After Fiancée Loses Engagement Ring

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A woman’s fiancé went above and beyond after she lost her engagement ring.
This Jersey City woman says she places her engagement ring in the same place every night.
But this week she put it next to some candy wrappers and accidentally threw the ring in the trash. To make matters worse, the trash was on its way to the garbage dump.
When her husband found out, he sprung into action. He called the sanitation department and decided to go garbage picking.
“As soon as they got the call, they freeze the truck so it can’t dump,” said a sanitation employee.
“The truck came in and dumped over a hundred bags all over,” said fiancé Michael Diamond.
The fiancé said super glue is the next step to keeping the ring on his future wife’s finger.