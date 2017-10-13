Hundreds Show Up For Senior Strut Along Boathouse Row

By Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keeping active means staying healthy for senior citizens. About 500 showed up for the Senior Strut along Boathouse Row Friday morning.

The one mile strut goes a long way in keeping seniors like Madeline feeling spry.

“To be at this age and to be able to enjoy yourself and to take part in activities, keep you moving. Your blood is able to flow more freely and you feel good about yourself,” said Madeline.

Terry Kerwawich is program director with the Parks and Rec department, which helps organize the strut.

“It’s great. I love coming out each year and watching the warm ups. To me, the warm up is one of the best parts. Seeing them out there dancing to all the different songs. It’s a great event,” said Kerwawich.

There was also a health expo highlighting products and services to keep seniors active and happy.

