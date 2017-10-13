High School Football Top 10: West Deptford’s Speedy Kenny Lim Keeps The Eagles Soaring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenny Lim never rushed for over 200 yards in a high school game. The speedy 5-foot-10, 185-pound West Deptford junior tailback and safety is one of the best kept secrets in the Delaware Valley area. South Jersey certainly knows him. Last year as a sophomore, Lim made the game-winning touchdown catch in the Eagles’ 19-13 victory over Cedar Creek to win the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 2 championship.

In the fourth game this season, with West Deptford trailing 14-0 and 20-7 in the first quarter and its winning streak at stake, Lim struck again. He blew through everyone to rush for a career-best 210 yards and four touchdowns in a comeback 34-33 victory over a good Sterling team last Friday in a Game of the Year candidate for either side of the Delaware River.

West Deptford is 4-0 and now has won 16-straight games. So far this season, Lim has rushed for 666 yards and 7 touchdowns on 64 carries, averaging an insane 10.4 yards a carry.

“Kenny has a lot of God-given talent and he’s a very, very special player, and a very, very special person,” West Deptford coach Clyde Folsom said. “Kenny has a very big upside. He’s fast, he’s smart. He was a dominant player in seventh and eighth grade. When he plays cornerback, he can run with just about anybody and stay on their hip, he gives the receiver no room at all, which is a special technique. That’s an innate skill.

“He’s fast and humble and comes from a great family. He’s one of only three junior captains I’ve had on the team in my 28 years at West Deptford. There’s a lot of positives going on with Kenny.”

Lim has Princeton already interested and will no doubt garner more looks from major schools. In the time being, his single focus has been on placing the Eagles in a position to repeat at South Jersey Group 2 champions.

“My parents came from South Korea and football was completely new to them. They caught on pretty fast though,” Lim said. “My father was a rugby coach, and my friends in grade school influenced me in trying out in seventh grade to see if I liked football. My mom was definitely skeptical at first, given how physical the sport is. She still gets nervous before every game. My dad was a really good athlete when he was younger, so I think that’s where the speed comes from. I love playing football.

“I think winning the way we won on Friday was big for us. We never trailed in a game before last Friday night, and I think that game meant we could come back and can face adversity. We can certainly use what we did later in the season.”

Here’s what the District 1 6A matchups would look like Oct. 13, 2017:

1. Garnet Valley 7-0 (167.143) vs. 16. Penn Wood 5-2 (110.000)

2. Downingtown East 7-0 (154.286) vs. 15. Owen J Roberts 5-2 (114.286)

3. Neshaminy 6-1 (152.857) vs. 14. Upper Darby 5-2 (117.143)

4. Pennsbury 6-1 (151.429) vs. 13. Harry S Truman 5-2 (128.571)

5. North Penn 5-2 (151.429) vs. 12. Central Bucks South 5-2 (132.857)

6. Perkiomen Valley 6-1 (148.571) vs. 11. Coatesville 6-1 (134.286)

7. Pennridge 5-2 (141.429) vs. 10. Haverford 6-1 (135.714)

8. Quakertown 6-1 (138.571) vs. 9. Central Bucks West 5-2 (137.143)

Delaware Valley Top 10 For Oct. 13, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 5-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 5-1)

3. Downingtown East (Record: 7-0)

4. Archbishop Wood (Record: 5-2)

5. Coatesville (Record: 6-1)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 6-1)

7. Garnet Valley (Record: 7-0)

8. Timber Creek (Record: 5-0)

9. Vineland (Record: 4-0)

10. Millville (Record: 4-0)

Southeastern PA Top 10 For Oct. 13, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 5-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 5-1)

3. Downingtown East (Record: 7-0)

4. Archbishop Wood (Record: 5-2)

5. Coatesville (Record: 6-1)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 6-1)

7. Garnet Valley (Record: 7-0)

8. North Penn (Record: 5-2)

9. Pottsgrove (Record: 7-0)

10. Springfield-Delco (Record: 7-0)

South Jersey Top 10 For Oct. 13, 2017

1. Timber Creek (Record: 5-0)

2. Vineland (Record: 4-0)

3. Millville (Record: 4-0)

4. St. Joseph (Record: 5-0)

5. Camden Catholic (Record: 4-0)

6. Rancocas Valley (Record: 5-0)

7. St. Augustine (Record: 3-2)

8. West Deptford (Record: 4-0)

9. Paulsboro (Record: 4-0)

10. Holy Spirit (Record: 4-1)