Facebook Food Service Is A Thing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Facebook’s trying to keep you on their site and the next way to keep you is allowing you to order food right in the tool.
In a post today, the company said, ‘Ordering food for takeout or delivery is supposed to be simple. That’s the point. But somehow it’s gotten complicated. First you need to decide what to eat, then you have to sift through a bunch of options and services.’
For those who think the social network is too ‘big brother-ish’ the article goes on to say ‘Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook. People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them. So, we’re making it even easier.’
People will be able to browse restaurants near them through a Food section in the ‘Explore’ menu and then click ‘Start order’ when they are ready. A few sites that take orders are Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice, and Olo, as well as directly from restaurants including Papa John’s, Wingstop, Panera, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Five Guys and Jimmy John’s.