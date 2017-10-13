Eagles Have Locker Room Dance Party After Huge Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the biggest win of Carson Wentz’s career. It was the biggest win of Doug Pederson’s career.

The Eagles upset the Panthers 28-23 on Thursday Night to improve to 5-1, best in the NFC.

So, naturally, they had a well deserved locker room dance party. First Malcolm Jenkins.

Yo Malcolm Jenkins was going off after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/wiY7TVxXeF — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 13, 2017

And then, LeGarrette Blount and Jalen Mills.

Jalen Mills was getting it too, I love this team pic.twitter.com/x4jjHop5ZQ — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 13, 2017

The Eagles have now won 7 of their last 8 games dating back to Week 16 in 2016). And for the first time since 1949, the Eagles reached a 5-1 mark despite playing four of their first six games on the road.

The last time the Eagles went 5-1 or better after playing 4 of their first 6 games on the road was in 1949.