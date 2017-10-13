Eagles Have Locker Room Dance Party After Huge Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the biggest win of Carson Wentz’s career. It was the biggest win of Doug Pederson’s career.
Related: Eagles Find Way To Win, Despite Pete Morelli And Crew
The Eagles upset the Panthers 28-23 on Thursday Night to improve to 5-1, best in the NFC.
So, naturally, they had a well deserved locker room dance party. First Malcolm Jenkins.
And then, LeGarrette Blount and Jalen Mills.
The Eagles have now won 7 of their last 8 games dating back to Week 16 in 2016). And for the first time since 1949, the Eagles reached a 5-1 mark despite playing four of their first six games on the road.
Related: The Eagles Make Themselves Team To Beat In NFC
The last time the Eagles went 5-1 or better after playing 4 of their first 6 games on the road was in 1949.
One Comment