A Perfect Ray Didinger Takes The Panthers Over Eagles

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hall Of Famer Ray Didinger is perfect in his Eagles predictions this season.

Every Thursday, Didinger picks the winner of that week’s Eagles game on the 94WIP Morning Show. This week, Didinger picked the Panthers to win 27-24.

 

“Some people are calling this a preview of the NFC Championship game and who knows, maybe it will be? I can’t wait to see it. I’ve looked at this game from every angle and I gotta go Carolina.”

The Panthers are three-point home favorites over the Eagles. Both teams are 4-1 coming off of short weeks.

The Eagles will be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson, while Fletcher Cox, Chris Long, and Wendell Smallwood will all be game time decisions.

Catch the Eagles Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers October 12th on CBS3 and WIP. 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch