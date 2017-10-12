A Perfect Ray Didinger Takes The Panthers Over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hall Of Famer Ray Didinger is perfect in his Eagles predictions this season.
Every Thursday, Didinger picks the winner of that week’s Eagles game on the 94WIP Morning Show. This week, Didinger picked the Panthers to win 27-24.
“Some people are calling this a preview of the NFC Championship game and who knows, maybe it will be? I can’t wait to see it. I’ve looked at this game from every angle and I gotta go Carolina.”
The Panthers are three-point home favorites over the Eagles. Both teams are 4-1 coming off of short weeks.
The Eagles will be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson, while Fletcher Cox, Chris Long, and Wendell Smallwood will all be game time decisions.
