Philadelphia Police Looking For New Recruits

By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is in the home stretch of its city-wide recruitment drive.

In East Kensington, State Representative Angel Cruz once again opened the doors of his office to a Philly officer looking to sign up eager young men and women from the community.

“I do this every year because I think it’s important that we bring these resources to the community,” he said.

Officer Samuel Cruz has been the go-to guy in this office for the past four years. He specializes at reeling in Latino candidates.

“You need Latino officers in Latino areas to comunicate with the language barrier also. We gotta put that out there and help them out in that way,” said Cruz.

The recruitment drive began last month and ends on October 20th. Anyone interested in becoming a Philadelphia police officer can get information at Joinphillypd.com.

