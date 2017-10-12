Ambulance Group Honors King Of Prussia Company For CPR Training

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A King of Prussia company is recognized by a community ambulance organization for launching a first-aid training tool.
Members of the Lafayette Ambulance & Rescue Squad came to the CSL Behring building just off First Avenue in King of Prussia here on Thursday to honor the organization for initiating the American Heart Association’s “Hands-Only” cardiopulmonary resuscitation training among employees.
Ed Martin, chief and executive manager for the Lafayette squad, says more than 100 CSL employees have taken the training so far and more are signing up.
Martin says it’s a big help to emergency responders when CPR is administered to someone having a heart attack.
“So when we arrive on scene that patient might be already back with us, or we might be able to then defibrillate them, initiate some medications and then bring them back as well,” Martin says. “So, it’s a part of the chain of survival.”
CSL’s Kelly Hamilton helped coordinate the CPR initiative.
“Really what drove us was that we want our employees trained not only for here but they can apply this skill at home,” Hamilton says.