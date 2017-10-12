Ed Snider Statue To Be Unveiled October 19th

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ed Snider will be honored with a statue outside of the Wells Fargo Center by Comcast Spectacor.
The nine-foot tall statue will be unveiled during a special ceremony on October 19th, the 50th anniversary of the Flyers’ first home game, as NBCSportsPhilly reports. The Flyers host the Predators at 7:00 p.m. that night.
Snider was honored in May, as a section of 11th street from Pattison Avenue to Terminal Avenue in South Philly was renamed “Ed Snider Way.”
The late Flyers owner who brought hockey to the city of Philadelphia in 1966, lost his battle to cancer on April 11, 2016.