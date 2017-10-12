Eagles Week 6 Injury Report: Short Week Leaves Players Questionable

By Kevin McGuire

A short week on the road for Thursday Night Football means the Eagles will consider a good number of players to be questionable given the recent health updates and early practice availability this week before the team hit the road.

Cornerback Ronald Darby will remain out against the Carolina Panthers, as expected given his Week 1 ankle injury. Darby remained out of practice this week, and it is not likely he sees any playing time for at least another few weeks. More pressing right now may be on the offensive side of the football. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson has been confirmed to have suffered a concussion on Sunday against Arizona, and was not cleared in enough time to return to the field for Thursday night.

Running back Wendell Smallwood did not practice all week due to a knee injury. He is not expected to play and is listed as questionable, which means LeGarrette Blount will continue to lead the running game, with Corey Clement as the second option. Kenjon Barner will also be the main return man, which worked out well last weekend against the Cardinals.

A handful of other players are questionable as well. Defensive tackle Beau Allen (foot), defensive end Chris Long (foot), and defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (wrist) were limited in practice this week. All three are considered questionable, but the main focus will be on Fletcher Cox (calf), who is also listed as questionable for Thursday after missing a couple of games. Cox returning to full practice on Tuesday and Wednesday is a positive sign for his chances of playing Thursday night. Having him against Cam Newton would definitely be a big help for the Eagles defensive front.

A number of additional players appeared on the Eagles injury report despite being full participants in practice. Among them are linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safeties Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, and Jaylen Watkins. All three safeties have hamstring injuries that have cost them playing time, but having them all participate in a full practice should be an encouraging sign. They could potentially be game-time decisions.

Here is the Eagles injury report for Thursday night’s game against Carolina

Probable

S Corey Graham (hamstring)

LB Jordan Hicks (ankle)

S Rodney McLeod (hamstring)

Questionable

DT Beau Allen (foot)

DT Fletcher Cox (calf)

DE Chris Long (foot)

DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist)

RB Wendell Smallwood (knee)

S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring)

Out

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (concussion)

