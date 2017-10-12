Police Searching For Man Who Stole Boxes Of Rogaine From Target Store

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who stole boxes of Rogaine from a Target store in Bensalem Township.
Police say the man stole five boxes of men’s Rogaine and two men’s razors by concealing the items under his grey sweatshirt at the Target on Rockhill Drive.
Police say the suspect exited through a fire door without paying for them.
He fled the scene in a maroon sedan.
If anyone has information about this suspect, you can call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.