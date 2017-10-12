Police Searching For Man Who Stole Boxes Of Rogaine From Target Store

Filed Under: Bensalem Police, Rogaine

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who stole boxes of Rogaine from a Target store in Bensalem Township.

Philadelphia Elementary School To Remain Closed Friday Due To Mold Issue

Police say the man stole five boxes of men’s Rogaine and two men’s razors by concealing the items under his grey sweatshirt at the Target on Rockhill Drive.

Police say the suspect exited through a fire door without paying for them.

He fled the scene in a maroon sedan.

Diono Car Seats Recalled; May Not Protect Kids In Crash

If anyone has information about this suspect, you can call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch