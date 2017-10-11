Wayne Simmonds Gets Puck For Nolan Patrick After 1st NHL Goal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With 9:25 remaining in the second period, Nolan Patrick scored his first NHL goal in Nashville.

Patrick, 19, was playing in just his fourth career NHL game. The Flyers’ No. 2 overall pick received a beautiful pass from Dale Weise and buried it, bringing the Flyers to within one goal of the Predators.

Wayne Simmonds made sure to get the puck from the referee, as a momento for Patrick.

Patrick’s goal ended up being the second of five straight by the Flyers, who took a 5-3 lead in the third period. However, the Predators scored three straight to win 6-5 in one of the most frustrating NHL losses ever.

With the Flyers leading 5-4, the Predators went on the 5-on-3 advantage, scoring the game-tying goal. Flyers coach Dave Hakstol decided to challenge the goal with under two minutes remaining, claiming the Predators went offsides. The goal was confirmed and the Flyers were issued a minor-penalty for the incorrect a challenge — a new rule — putting Nashville back on the two-man advantage.

And of course, with about 35 seconds to play, the Predators scored the game-winning goal.